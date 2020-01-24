Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 113.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

