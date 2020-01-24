Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.87) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.