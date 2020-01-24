Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.