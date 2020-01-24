TrueChain Market Cap Achieves $21.34 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and $11.79 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

