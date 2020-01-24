TrueDeck (TDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $123,442.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $123,442.00 and approximately $19,823.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.