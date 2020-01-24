TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $579,253.00 and $60,126.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

