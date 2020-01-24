Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 32.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $264,507.00 and $31,016.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

