TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.66 million and approximately $504.96 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Zebpay, HitBTC and Koinex. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,139,765 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HBUS, WazirX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bitso, Koinex, IDEX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

