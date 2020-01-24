TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.22 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $787.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

