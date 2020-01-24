TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.