TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.66 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, TTC has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $180,959.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.05479770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 848,458,670 coins and its circulating supply is 391,433,514 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.