Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 15,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56.

TWST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 257,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

