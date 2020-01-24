Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50.

Twitter stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 12,315,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,816. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

