U Network (UUU) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. U Network has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $37,871.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

