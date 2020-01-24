Ubex Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BTC-Alpha. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2.00 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.33 or 0.05544254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127814 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, YoBit, LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.