Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.19 million and $245.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

