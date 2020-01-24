UBS Group Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

PCG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 213,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

