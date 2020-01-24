UBS Group Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $151.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $161.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 406,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,479. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

