UBS Group Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $18.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

COG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,264. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

