UBS Group Raises Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $21.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,350. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.