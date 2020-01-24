UBS Group Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $77.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 1,432,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

