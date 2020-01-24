UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

