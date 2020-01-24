UGAS Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $599,554.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.69 or 0.05479770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

