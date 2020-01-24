Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Reaches $179,554.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $179,554.00 and $288.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.