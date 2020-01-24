Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGP. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 578,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 341,212 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.