UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,109.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $447,414.00 and $16,109.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000441 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.