Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Unifi has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unifi by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.