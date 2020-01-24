Unify 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,842.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Unify has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Unify has a total market cap of $95,825.00 and $2,842.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00650097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007850 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031420 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

