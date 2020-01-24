Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIA. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

