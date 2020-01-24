Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE AUB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.22. 283,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

