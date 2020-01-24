Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $185.65. 250,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.