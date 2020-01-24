Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.32.

NYSE:UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,505,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,698,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,135,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,991,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,686,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,673,956,000 after purchasing an additional 127,803 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,830,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 116,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

