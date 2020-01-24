Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

