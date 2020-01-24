Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.85.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.50. 60,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

