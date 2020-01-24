Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $212.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.19. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.