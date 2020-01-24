United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth $91,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

