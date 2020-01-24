United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in United Rentals by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in United Rentals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

United Rentals stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.59. 724,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.