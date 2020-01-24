United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Focused Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of United Technologies worth $135,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.