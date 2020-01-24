UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,447,000 after purchasing an additional 284,094 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

