Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at $686,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

