Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Universe has a total market cap of $108,516.00 and $4.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,238,759 coins and its circulating supply is 85,038,759 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

