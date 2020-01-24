UnlimitedIP Trading Down 3.3% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC and HADAX. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $162,243.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, OTCBTC, HADAX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

