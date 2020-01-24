Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

UMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

UMRX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.