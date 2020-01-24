UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $912.78 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $912.78 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00647541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031422 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

