Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.30

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 143.3% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $4.35 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.05551186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127813 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002376 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

