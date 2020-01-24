Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $31.00 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $628.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

