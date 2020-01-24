US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in US Concrete by 468.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Concrete by 165.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $38.96 on Friday. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

