USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.93 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.