USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx, Poloniex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $444.94 million and $322.49 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01916935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 448,617,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,587,136 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Crex24, OKEx, Hotbit, Korbit, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

