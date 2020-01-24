USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $220,483.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,506.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.25 or 0.03764053 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003536 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00713042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009453 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

